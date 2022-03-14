In the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, over two million Ukrainians have fled the country for safety. Meanwhile, millions have stayed to fight the invasion. Conley Media has compiled the below list of resources, events and fundraisers that will support the people of Ukraine in this time of need. We will continue to update the list as we learn of more opportunities. If you have additions to the list, please send them to cvandermause@conleynet.com.
Wisconsin Ukrainians and Ukrainian Cultural School of Green Bay fundraiser
The Wisconsin Ukrainians and Ukrainian Cultural School of Green Bay are organizing a physical shipment of humanitarian relief items and military aide items like non-perishable food, clothes, sleeping bags, ice packs and burn gel to Ukraine. Financial donations can be made to the effort at wisconsinukrainians.org.
Door County Candle fundraiser
Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, a Ukrainian-American and the co-owner of Door County Candle Co. is running a Ukraine specialty candle sale with proceeds going to Razom for Ukraine. She is accepting orders online at doorcountycandle.com. Because of overwhelming demand, order fulfillment is currently expected to take 4-8 weeks. The Ukraine candle is colored blue and yellow, representing Ukraine’s flag and it has a vanilla scent. Donations can also be made directly to Razom for Ukraine at razomforukraine.org.
Polish Center of Wisconsin fundraiser
The Polish Center of Wisconsin in Franklin is organizing a Ukrainian assistance fund. They are accepting money through Paypal or by check that will go toward food, medical aid, clothing and more. Details on how to donate can be found at polishcenterofwisconsin.org.
St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church of Milwaukee fundraiser
St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church of Milwaukee is raising money for humanitarian aid. To support the effort, visit stmichaelsukr.com. The church also holds special prayer services asking for peace in Ukraine.
“Putin Is A Dick” fundraiser
Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee has done a couple collaboration beers with Ukrainian brewer Pravda Brewery in Lviv. The connection gave them the motivation to make a special “Putin is a Dick” beer. First sold only at the brewery in crowlers, the brewery is now also selling branded t-shirts and crowler labels with proceeds going to the United Nations Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.
Catholic Relief Services fund
Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. Catholic community’s humanitarian agency, is raising money to go to families affected by Ukraine. Partner organizations in countries bordering Ukraine work to give shelter, food, hygiene supplies, safe transport, counseling and more. Donations can be made to the fund at crs.org.
Additional national fundraising efforts: