PEWAUKEE — Expanded programming and new college initiatives have resulted in a double-digit increase in enrollment at Waukesha County Technical College for the fall 2023 semester.
WCTC reports that it has projected a total headcount increase from 18,024 in the 2022-2023 school year to 18,650 this year.
Moreover, the college announced that as of Sept. 5, there is an 11 percent increase in the total number of credits its students are taking. In fall 2022, the number was 1,289 full-time equivalencies. This year, the number has risen to 1,434 FTE. One FTE is equal to 15 credits per academic semester.
According to WCTC, these increases include nearly 1,600 new program students.
Another area on the rise is the Dual Enrollment Academy. Through the academy, high school students are able to earn high school and college credit simultaneously at WCTC. High schoolers can spend up to four hours a day during the entire school year at WCTC. This year, more than 250 students are earning dual credit.
The 2023-2024 school year features 10 academies in the dual credit program and, due to higher demand, there are four with multiple cohorts. This includes firefighter/EMT, welding, building construction trades and pre-nursing.
Additionally, this year marks the second full academic year of the Excelerate initiative at WCTC. Through this program, qualified high school juniors and seniors age 16 or older are able to apply for a full college program, just like any other student. Excelerate enables these students to earn an associate degree, technical diploma, or certificate before graduating high school.
In Excelerate’s inaugural year, 11 students earned a technical diploma and nine students earned a certificate. Now that more students are entering their second year of the initiative, many are on track to earn associate degrees later this academic year.
WCTC also has a number of new offerings, some of which began last school year. Others have just started this semester.
Two new liberal arts transfer degree programs – Associate of Arts and Associate of Science – were launched in January. These programs are in partnership with UW-Milwaukee and allow students to seamlessly transfer into UWM to earn a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science degree.
In August, a number of new offerings were introduced. These include a technical diploma program in Mechanical Systems Technology, an associate degree program in Substance Use Disorder Counseling, and certificates in Foundations of Data Analytics, Foundations of AI, and AI Technician. These artificial intelligence certificates have received attention from both students and members of the community.
An associate degree in AI at WCTC is awaiting approval from the Wisconsin Technical System Board and is projected to launch in fall 2024.
For more information about WCTC’s programs, visit wctc.edu.