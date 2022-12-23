We Energies is urging customers across the state of Wisconsin to reduce their natural gas usage by immediately lowering thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees, according to a news release.
The energy company says the move will allow customers to stay safe, warm and help avoid a significant natural gas outage.
One of We Energies' interstate pipeline suppliers who provides natural gas to the energy company experienced a significant equipment failure that is limiting the amount of fuel they are sending for distribution.
This is one of multiple sources the company uses. On a typical day, they would be able to ramp up usage from other sources. However, the extreme cold is preventing We Energies from getting it elsewhere.
According to the news release, We Energies is taking other steps to increase supply for natural gas and reduce demand, including drawing from its liquified natural gas and propane storage facilities, and reducing natural gas to business customers who have agreed to special billing in these types of events.
We Energies strongly urges customers to reduce their natural gas use by lowering their thermostats and avoid using other natural gas appliances like fireplaces, dryers or ovens.
The company is working to maintain service to emergency and critical facilities.
Additionally, the energy company asks everyone to do their part to reduce unnecessary energy usage; keep blinds closed at night; leave blinds open during the day to allow the heat from the sun in; avoid opening exterior doors unnecessarily; use natural gas ranges sparingly and opt instead to prepare food with electric appliances like slow cookers and microwaves.
We Energies says they expect the shortage to last through today. The shortage will be reassessed tomorrow.