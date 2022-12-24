We Energies announced Saturday morning it is lifting the request it made Friday evening for customers to lower their thermostats to 60-62 degrees in order to reduce natural gas usage, according to a news release.
The energy company says the natural gas being delivered by interstate pipeline is back to levels that should meet customer demand.
In the release, We Energies said customers' efforts to lower their thermostats helped and no customers lost the ability to heat their homes.
On Saturday evening, We Energies urged customers across the state to reduce natural gas usage by immediately lowering thermostats to 60 to 62 degrees, according to a news release.
The energy company said the move would allow customers to stay safe, warm and help avoid a significant natural gas outage.
One of We Energies' interstate pipeline suppliers who provides natural gas to the energy company, Guardian, experienced a significant equipment failure that was limiting the amount of fuel they are sending for distribution.
This is one of multiple sources the company uses. On a typical day, they would be able to ramp up usage from other sources. However, the extreme cold prevented We Energies from getting it elsewhere.