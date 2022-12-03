WAUKESHA — With the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade coming up on Sunday, companies and community members are planning to unite as one as they participate in this year’s parade.
To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, RE/MAX Service First Owner John Gscheidmeier invited local RE/MAX agents and team members in the area to join in the parade for a walk of solidarity.
After retiring as a police officer and firefighter, local resident Gscheidmeier bought the RE/MAX Service First real estate franchise six years ago and has been actively involved in real estate for the past 11 years.
Gscheidmeier and his office agents were in attendance at last year’s parade. The group walked with family and friends and were accompanied by Chief Balloon Operator and WindDancer Balloon Promotions owner Ken Walter, who is in charge of operating the hot air balloon baskets during the parade.
The first person that was struck in the attack last year was a friend of one of the real estate agents with the company. They suffered a knee injury and have since recovered.
Gscheidmeier’s wife, who had to yank their four-year old daughter out of the way during the attack, will not be returning to this year’s parade and is unsure if she’ll ever be able to attend another one again. Gscheidmeier watched the attack happen right before his eyes as the Waukesha South Band members were walking right in front of them.
“I was a cop for 24 years and a firefighter for three, and I’ve never felt so helpless in my entire life,” said Gscheidmeier adding a moment that has stuck with him since that day. “When we left, I held my daughter who is five now and she said, ‘Daddy, I never want to go to another parade again’. A four-year-old should never have to say that.”
Walter has been a part of the Waukesha community his entire life and has participated in the parade for the past 20 years. During last year’s parade, he was promoting RE/MAX Service First as a corporate client. Walter was accompanied by his 12year-old son and wife, who all thankfully walked away uninjured.
“It wasn’t a fun experience,” said Walter. “It’s an experience I’ll never forget.” Walter has not yet driven down Main Street, though he has walked it once. Sunday’s parade will be a first for him since the parade attack.
And though Sunday will be a challenging day for all, Walter said he is looking forward to this year’s parade, and Gscheidmeier agreed saying he has no hesitation at all. The two are planning a return that’s bigger and better than before as a way to unite and show their support for the community of Waukesha.
Christmas parade 2022
Gscheidmeier and Walter will return this year with a trailer pulling three balloon baskets on it, all of which will simultaneously fire off flames 20 feet into the air. The van and trailer will be decorated to celebrate the return and signs supporting RE/MAX United and Waukesha Strong will be placed on the trailer.
“The crowd loves it,” said Walter in reference to the hot air balloon baskets. It is often a highlight of the Christmas parades.
Walter has rallied other balloonists from the surrounding areas along with crew members to help with the balloon operations this year and show support.
“We’re a part of this community, and we want to show the community how much we care and how much we want to do more,” said Walter.
With the same plan, Gscheidmeier invited RE/MAX broker owners from offices in Brookfield, Delafield, New Berlin and Schofield, along with members of his Waukesha office.
“Our theme is that we are RE/MAX and we’re united,” said Gscheidmeier. “I just know this is the right thing to do. I know it’s time for this entire community to come together, which it sounds like everybody is, and to make it big.”
Close to 30 people will be walking in the parade and operating the balloon baskets between RE/MAX and Wind-Dancer Balloon Promotions on Sunday, Dec 4.