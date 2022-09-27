The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) advises motorists that the right lane of westbound Interstate 94 has been closed Tuesday morning for emergency repairs to the shoulder near Maple Ave or between mile markers 289 and 288.
Crews are working on the needed repairs and anticipate having the roadway fully open in the afternoon.
As of 10:30 a.m., the right lane was closed to allow workers to stage equipment and make the repairs.
There is no detour posted and delays are expected due to the closure. According to WisDOT's 511 online traffic reports, backups as a result of this closure are nearing Exit 291/TT/Meadowbrook Rd.
WisDOT encourages motorists to consider alternate routes to avoid the area until the lane reopens.