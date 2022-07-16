WAUKESHA — While known as a quiet man, Jerry White, former owner of White House of Music, had a passion for music which could not be hushed.
White, 91, died on July 10, but his legacy and love for music carries on in different ways.
“He was a good musician and a good leader, both in his ability to lead staff and lead dance bands,” Roger White, his brother, said.
Music and education was always part of the White family with their father, Ora White, being a pianist.
The three White brothers played in high school bands.
Jerry became a student at the University of Wisconsin School of Music after high school. He began playing in local dance bands. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin with a degree of Bachelor of Music Education in 1958, he began teaching in the Monona Grove School system from 1958 to 1961.
In 1961, he moved to Waukesha and became a partner with his cousin Bruce White in the Waukesha House of Music. While promoting the business, he taught instrumental music part time in New Berlin and Brookfield to supplement his income.
In 1964, he became full owner of the business and changed its name to White House of Music.
“It was always a dream of his to own a music store. It was always something he wanted to do. Obviously it has grown from there,” Roger said.
Jerry built the business over 20 years by serving schools and their music teachers with promotions, student recruitment, music (including new publications), accessories and instrument repair services. In 1987, he sold his business to his brother Roger.
Chris White, Roger’s son and Jerry’s nephew, worked in the store for Jerry since he was 14. He took over the business in 2001. He described his uncle as knowing his stuff and what he wanted.
“He was also honest as the day is long. He brought integrity to the business,” Chris said.
He said Jerry worked very hard to get more people to play music and keep them playing it.
“Which is what we are still after today,” Chris said, adding that there are a few people, like himself, who worked under Jerry at White House of Music and are still there today.
What Jerry taught him, Chris said, was to take time to think things through. His uncle was also a good communicator.
“Listen, he was a really good listener,” Chris said.
Both Chris and Roger mentioned the White House of Music Foundation and how Jerry felt that was important.
The mission behind the foundation is that all people — regardless of location, income, or other limitations — should have the opportunity to create, love, and be inspired by music. The foundation allows children to receive the tools and support they need to make music.
‘A kind and generous and happy guy’
Ellen White, Jerry’s wife, said it’s hard to describe the man she has loved for 66 years.
“He was a kind and generous and happy guy,” she said.
Music and golfing were the two loves of his life, besides his wife.
“It worked out fine for 66 years,” Ellen said.
The couple met through music. She said they met while he was playing in a band and she was at a dance. She wasn’t interested in music but was passionate about being a teacher.
“I always say opposites attract. You could say Jerry and I were opposites,” Ellen said.
One thing Ellen said Jerry was proud of is when he bought the former Dr. David Roberts building at 726 North Grand Ave.
“When Jerry started he was on Clinton Street. It was a small building. He had a chance to put in a bid on the Roberts building. Jerry moved his store to that building,” Ellen said.
The music store remained there until Jerry retired and the store moved to its current location on Springdale.
Ellen shared how White House of Music got its name. Jerry opened a store in Brookfield and thought it couldn’t be called Waukesha House of Music in Brookfield.
“We had to change the name. I suggested White House of Music and that’s what they did,” Ellen said.
While her husband worked at the store, Ellen worked as a teacher in the Elm Grove School District.
“I helped my husband by teaching and using some of that money to pay the bills,” she said.
There is no doubt in her mind that everyone loved Jerry White, she told The Freeman. Ellen said her husband was a hard-working person and everyone thought the world of him.
He served as an officer of the National Association of School Music Dealers and the National Association of Music Merchants. Ellen said he would golf with some of the dealers and pick their brains, sometimes learning more information on the golf course than in a meeting. Ellen added he really built his business based on that.
The secret of their long marriage, she said, was to take things one day at a time.
“Nothing is perfect. You just do the best you can with what you got. We had a happy marriage, no doubt about it,” Ellen said.
Ellen said she is glad her husband didn’t linger long before his passing as she knew he would not get better.
“For his life to linger on would have been a bad situation for him and for me. I’m calling this a blessing. We are thankful for what we had and Jerry didn’t have to suffer. We are Christians so we know he is in good hands,” Ellen said.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, White House of Music Foundation or the charity of your choice. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the church.
Burial will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.