Wildlife center closes its doors to new admissions temporarily

TOWN OF OTTAWA — It’s a hard job taking care of orphaned and injured animals, but the staff and volunteers at the Wildlife in Need Center are all eager to do it. However, the high level of care they pride themselves on providing was in jeopardy with the huge influx of animals needing help so they made the hard decision to stop accepting new patients temporarily, with an exception being made for turtles.
An outgoing message on the Town of Ottawa-based nonprofit’s voicemail says the decision was made due to “an overwhelming influx” of animals being turned over to the center, as well as staff and volunteer shortages.
“We are sorry that we cannot be of help to all species at this time, but we must continue to provide quality care for our current patients, and we are currently at full capacity,” reads a notice posted on WINC’s Facebook page.
The facility is filled to capacity with hundreds of red, gray and flying squirrels, raccoons, opossums, birds and other animals. Kim Banach, executive director of the Wildlife in Need Center, said the center will still accept injured turtles because most species of turtles native to Wisconsin are rapidly declining in population.
Elisa Fosco, director of animal care at WINC, said the center will reopen for full admissions as soon as the patient load allows. The center temporarily stopped admission of new patients on June 4.
“We get busy during these months. We are full to capacity. We have as many animals we can care for and still maintain a high level of care,” Fosco said.
An end date for the closure is not set, but it could be in effect for a few weeks, she said.
With avian flu remaining a concern, Banach said WINC already underwent a reorganization of its facilities to provide an entrance and space dedicated to the birds. The center is still not taking in many birds as the threat of avian flu continues in Wisconsin.
During the “baby season” staff can work up to 20-hour shifts to care for the animal patients who need frequent feedings. Help is always needed at the center, as well as donations, Banach said.
There will be a new volunteer orientation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. Those interested in attending need to call the center ahead of time at 262-965-3090.
For those wishing to donate much-needed supplies, an Amazon wish list, as well as a general wish list, have been created and can be found on WINC’s website, www.helpingwildlife. org. Fosco said that should someone find an animal in need of help while WINC is temporarily closed to new patients, there are other resources to help them. People should contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources by emailing DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov or leaving a voicemail at 608-267-0866 for a return phone call.
Not all young animals that are found alone are orphaned and in need of rescue, Fosco said. The DNR’s website offers animal-specific resources and tips for helping to reunite an animal with its family.