MUKWONAGO — After 11 years as the Mukwonago Village President, Fred Winchowky will remain in his seat after receiving 52.5% of the vote after a race against challenger Roger Walsh Tuesday night.
Winchowky received 760 votes and Walsh received 685, or 47.3% of the votes, Tuesday night. Three votes, or .2%, were write-ins. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Fred Winchowky (i)
|760
|52.5%
|Roger Walsh
|685
|47.3%
|Write in
|3
|0.2%
|Total Votes
|1,448
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100%)