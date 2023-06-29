Wildfire smoke has settled in the atmosphere over much of eastern Wisconsin from blazes, some of which are uncontrolled, in Canada, this week.

Breathe easier

In addition to staying indoors, the Wisconsin DNR lists a number of ways to avoid the wildfire smoke:

■ Close all windows and doors.

■ Run the air conditioning on recirculate.

■ Use an indoor air purifier.

For those who must spend time outside, the DNR suggests people to:

■ Check the air quality conditions before leaving the house and throughout the day.

■ Avoid or limit exercising outdoors.

■ Consider wearing N95 masks, especially if outdoors for an extended period of time.