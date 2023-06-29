WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the Air Quality Alert through noon on Friday for central, southern and eastern Wisconsin.
The alert was originally scheduled to run through noon on Thursday, but the continued presence of smoke originating from wildfires in Canada has kept the Air Quality Index (AQI) above a value of 150, which is considered "Unhealthy" for everyone. As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the AQI in Waukesha County is registering at 183.
You can monitor the current air quality conditions on the DNR website here. You can read more about AQI at the National Weather Service website here.
This week's hazy skies have been labeled as "a historical air quality event" by Craig Czarnecki, an outreach coordinator with the DNR Air Management Program.
The worst conditions were on Tuesday. Planned events were canceled, daycare and summer school classes were kept inside and Flight for Life was grounded.