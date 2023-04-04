Amy Hemmer (left) currently holds the Merton seat on the Arrowhead School Board. She is being challenged by David Landis (right) for the seat on April 4, 2023.
Amy Hemmer
David Landis
TOWN OF MERTON — Arrowhead School Board incumbent Amy Hemmer is running for reelection for the Merton seat on the board. Her opponent is David Landis.
