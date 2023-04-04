Incumbent Jacquelyn Valde (left) faces challenger Paul D. Murphy (right) for District 3 seat on the Common Council on April 4.
Jacquelyn Valde
Paul D. Murphy
DELAFIELD — Incumbent Jacquelyn Valde faces challenger Paul D. Murphy for District 3 seat on the Delafield Common Council.
