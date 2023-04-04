1 incumbent, three challengers facing off Tuesday for seats on Elm Grove Village Board - 01

Candidates running for three seats on the Elm Grove Village Board on April 4 are (left to right): Tom Castile, Robert Prange, Kristina Sayas (i) and Thomas Shepherd.

ELM GROVE — Incumbent Kristina Sayas and challengers Tom Castile, Robert Prange and Thomas Shepherd are vying for a seat on the Village Board.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.