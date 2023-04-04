Sam Hughes (left) and David Irwin (right) are advancing in the race for the At-Large School Board seat on the Elmbrook School Board.
Sam Hughes
David Irwin
BROOKFIELD — David Irwin and Sam Hughes are candidates in the race for the At-Large School Board seat on the Elmbrook School Board.
