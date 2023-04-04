LANNON — Three seats on the village board are up for grabs in the village of Lannon.
The candidates running on April 4 are Tina Moore, Kelly D. Jensen, Lisa Kaniasty, Steve Reek, Patrick Yates and Colleen Lake.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Patrick Yates
|382
|22%
|Steve Reek
|352
|20.2%
|Colleen Lake
|297
|17.1%
|Kelly D. Jensen
|260
|14.9%
|Lisa Kaniasty
|239
|13.7%
|Tina Moore
|202
|11.6%
|Write-ins
|8
|0.5%
|Total Votes
|1,740
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.