LANNON — Three seats on the village board are up for grabs in the village of Lannon. 

The candidates running on April 4 are Tina Moore, Kelly D. Jensen, Lisa Kaniasty, Steve Reek, Patrick Yates and Colleen Lake.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Patrick Yates38222%
Steve Reek35220.2%
Colleen Lake29717.1%
Kelly D. Jensen26014.9%
Lisa Kaniasty23913.7%
Tina Moore20211.6%
Write-ins80.5%
Total Votes1,740 
   

1 of 1 units reported (100%)

For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.