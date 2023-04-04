Left to right: Candidates running for spots on the Pewaukee School District Board of Education on April 4 include Larry Dux (i), Ashley Ross (i) and Zack Zupke. Mary Larson is also running, but did not answer our questionnaire.
PEWAUKEE — Incumbents Ashley Ross and Larry Dux are running against Zack Zupke and Mary Larson for the Pewaukee School District Board of Education.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.
DIGITAL: JUST $10 PER MONTH
PRINT+DIGITAL: AS LOW AS $21 PER MONTH
Delivered Tuesday-Saturday