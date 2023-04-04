Incumbent Joe Woelfle (right) is being challenged by Mike Cummings (left) and Terri Mahoney-Ogden (center) for a seat on the Delafield Town Board.
TOWN FO DELAFIELD — Town of Delafield Supervisor incumbent Joe Woelfle faces off against Mike Cummings and Terri Mahoney-Ogden for two seats.
