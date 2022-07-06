WAUKESHA — A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision issued this morning has reversed the Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ decision in the Friends of Frame Park lawsuit — ultimately siding with the city in the lawsuit regarding open records law.
The majority opinion was delivered by Justice Brian Hagedorn, joined by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, Justice Patience Roggensack and Justice Rebecca Bradley. A concurring opinion was filed by Rebecca Bradley, joined by Ziegler and Roggensack. A dissenting opinion was filed by Jill Karofsky, joined by Justice Ann Bradley and Justice Rebecca Dallet.
Background
The case has seen court rulings in Waukesha County Circuit Court and the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. The lawsuit began when Friends of Frame Park sued the city in December of 2017, alleging the city had wrongfully withheld a draft lease agreement between the municipality and Big Top Baseball from an Oct. 9, 2017 records request.
Then, the Waukesha County Circuit Court ruled the city had correctly applied the law when it initially withheld the lease agreement.
However, after Friends of Frame Park filed an appeal, a Court of Appeals ruling said the city misapplied state law when it denied an open records request by the Friends of Frame Park. The ruling also directed the city to pay for the legal fees Friends of Frame Park spent challenging that denial.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s majority opinion has found that the draft contract with Big Top Baseball was properly withheld from the Friends of Frame Park.
According to the majority opinion: “With respect to the mandamus action before us, the City properly applied the balancing test when it decided to temporarily withhold access to the draft contract in response to Friends’ open records request. Accordingly, regardless of whether Friends may pursue fees after voluntary delivery of the requested record, Friends cannot prevail in its mandamus action and is not entitled to attorney’s fees.”
Read the full story in tomorrow’s issue of The Freeman. Subscribe: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.