WAUKESHA — A woman charged with abusing a child at the Lawrence School has pleaded not guilty on Monday in Waukesha County Court.
Heather Miller, 48, was charged with physical abuse of a child and second-degree recklessly endangering safety after she allegedly slammed an infant down into a crib and pushed him into a mattress.
A complaint said the act was done with such force that the child bounced up then down in the crib, where Miller then allegedly held the child down so hard the child struggled to breathe.
Miller did not qualify for public defender representation and asked that the court appoint an attorney for her.
Attorney Abigail Broze was appointed on Sept. 19 to represent Miller, but filed a motion to withdraw as counsel the next day, online court records show.
Circuit Court Judge Lloyd Carter then appointed Pablo Galaviz Jr. to represent Miller.
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m.