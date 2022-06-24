WAUKESHA — Morgan Geyser, one of two women who were charged in the 2014 attack on a classmate in the Slender Man case, is to be evaluated by three doctors who will be asked to give an opinion as to whether she is fit for the conditional release she is seeking.
Geyser, 20, filed a petition for conditional release last week.
She has been under the care of the state since she was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a count of attempted homicide in the May 2014 attack on classmate Payton Leutner, done with Anissa Weier to impress the fictitious internet character Slender Man. Geyser was ordered committed to the care of the state Department of Health Services for 40 years in February 2018. Her petition seeks for Geyser to be granted conditional release “based on the court’s satisfaction that this defendant would not pose a significant risk of bodily harm to self or others or cause serious property damage, if released.”
In Thursday’s brief hearing, Circuit Court Judge Michael O. Bohren ordered that Geyser be evaluated by Dr. Kenneth Robbins at the request of defense attorney Tony Cotton, Dr. Deborah Collins at the request of Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz, and either Dr. Robert Rawski or Dr. Brooke Lundbohm at the court’s initiative, who are to examine Geyser and submit reports by Aug. 26. All of them have previous involvement in Geyser’s case.
Cotton requested a little more time beyond then “so we have a chance to discuss the reports and decide what course of action we’ll take.” A scheduling conference was set for Sept. 12. Cotton asked that Geyser be allowed to appear virtually at that hearing because, “She is receiving medication at Winnebago (Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh) and I think it’s in her interests to remain in that facility at that time.”
Geyser appealed her case unsuccessfully, arguing she should have been sent to the juvenile rather than the adult system because her position of imperfect self-defense — she truly believed harm would befall her, even if that belief was not valid — meant that she attempted second-degree homicide; state statutes automatically put first-degree homicide cases into adult court, but not so for second-degree. She also argued that she did not knowingly and intelligently waive her Miranda rights before being interviewed by police and as a result her statement should be thrown out. But a state appeals court upheld the resolution of her case and the state Supreme Court declined to review it.
Weier, 20, also was committed to state care for 25 years after she was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She petitioned for conditional release last September, which was granted in September. She was released to live at home with her father and is subject to conditions including medication and continued meetings with supervising agents.