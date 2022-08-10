WAUKESHA — A letter requesting to withdraw the petition for release for Morgan Geyser, one of the two women charged in the 2014 attack on a classmate in the Slender Man case, was reviewed by Judge Michael Bohren on Tuesday and approved, according to online court records.
Geyser, 20, filed a petition for conditional release mid-June.
She has been under the care of the state since she was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a count of attempted homicide in the May 2014 attack on classmate Payton Leutner, done with Anissa Weier to impress the fictitious internet character Slender Man. Geyser was ordered committed to the care of the state Department of Health Services for 40 years in February 2018. Her petition, which was withdrawn Tuesday, originally requested she be released "based on the court’s satisfaction that this defendant would not pose a significant risk of bodily harm to self or others or cause serious property damage, if released."
Weier, 20, also was committed to state care for 25 years after she was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She petitioned for conditional release last September, which was granted in September. She was released to live at home with her father and is subject to conditions including medication and continued meetings with supervising agents.
