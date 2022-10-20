WAUKESHA — There is a fatal misconception that domestic violence is a “private family matter,” according to Angela Mancuso, executive director of The Women’s Center.
It is not a family matter and often spills out into the community, Mancuso said. The trial of Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., which involves domestic violence, is an example of a community impacted by it, she said.
Brooks’ on-again and off-again girlfriend of 16 years with whom he shares a 15-year-old daughter testified during the trial. She described two days of arguments with Brooks preceding the parade after she failed to bail him out of jail on another matter, and said Brooks slapped her with an open hand “hard” on Nov. 21, leaving her with a swollen eye. Crying, she got out of his red Ford SUV near Barstow and walked back to Frame Park, calling her friend. Brooks, she said, followed her, yelling at her out a window. She got back in his car but got out right away when her friend approached, prompting Brooks to try to swerve his car toward her, she said.
“Anyone who is watching or reading about it, it can be triggering, whether they are from Waukesha or not. If someone has been witness to any significant trauma like the parade, anything about the trial is triggering,” Mancuso said.
TWC has seen an uptick in calls of people dealing with trauma.
It is not only traumatic for people watching the trial but also for a victim to face their alleged abuser in court, she said.
“It is one of the more challenging and difficult dynamics is that they will be in a courtroom with their alleged abuser,” she said.
Through TWC’s legal advocacy program and trained advocates, the center tries to help in easing any surprises or discomfort in that process.
“We can’t fully take it away as we are not in the victim’s shoes. We are their advocates and we can empathize. We will partner the best we can with the district attorney’s office if we can be of any help along those lines,” Mancuso said.
Month of October and beyond
A group of 12-15 purple silhouettes stand on the yard of The Women’s Center of Waukesha, 505 N. East Ave. Each shape has a date listed of when a woman lost her life to domestic violence. While it is very quiet, the symbolism is deafening. Every October the silhouettes are placed for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“Each silhouette represents one victim, with their date of death printed across the figure’s chest. And each silhouette is a grave reminder of the ultimate act of power and control by the abuser. One silhouette is one too many. To end domestic violence, we must come together and say: not one more! It begins by acknowledging and raising awareness of the realities of domestic violence in our community and ensuring survivors have and are aware of available community resources,” TWC said.
Mancuso said there are three silhouettes representing the victims of the October 2012 shooting at the Azana Salon and Spa in Brookfield. Radcliffe Haughton killed his estranged wife, Zina Haughton and two other women, Cary L. Robuck and Maelyn M. Lind of Oconomowoc, at the salon before taking his own life.
A lot has changed and happened over the past decade including the pandemic.
While it appears the pandemic is ending people are still not out of the woods. Mancuso said there are people who are still out of a job or working from home.
“If they were living in an abusive environment and it is still their dynamic, it is hard for someone to come forward. The abuser is always around,” she said.
Mancuso added domestic violence is underreported and was even before the pandemic. TWC is not seeing an increase in domestic violence cases. Mancuso said it isn’t that these incidents are not happening but are not being reported.
“It is still grossly underreported now, which is concerning. Which is why an awareness month is important. We need to get messages out to people who may be suffering at the hands of a loved one or in an abusive dynamic right now,” Mancuso said.
The clients that the center is working with are with them longer now or staying with an advocate. Mancuso added they are seeing clients whose lives are in danger.
TWC’s 24-Hour Hotline is 262-542-3828. The Women’s Center’s website is at www.twcwaukesha.org.