PALMYRA — A construction worked was killed after falling from a scaffold onto a metal stake on Wednesday in the village of Palmyra. The Palmyra Public Safety Department was dispatched to a 911 call reporting an accident on a construction site in the 100 block of Violet Street in Palmyra.
Public safety officers found the worker stuck on the metal stake. The worker was pulseless and not breathing. The metal stake was cut and lifesaving measures were attempted. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.
The area of Violet Street was closed for several hours due to the incident.
The incident is under the investigation of the Palmyra Public Safety Department, OSHA and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.
The Palmyra Public Safety Department is not identifying the worker or the company until notification of next of kin.