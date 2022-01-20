WAUKESHA — Almost two months after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team is still performing despite everything that took place that night.
On Nov. 21, members of the group, which has multiple smaller teams for different age groups, were part of the Waukesha Christmas Parade when the event turned into a tragedy. Some of the dancers were seriously injured, and even those who weren’t had to witness the horrors that happened that night firsthand.
Now, almost eight weeks later, Sandy Feller, the director of the nonprofit team, said the dancers are starting to adjust to life, and dance, after the parade.
“It’s a new normal,” she said.
For those who were directly impacted by the parade, Feller said, that normal involves therapy and spending less time physically practicing, and more time being around the other dancers. “They have a long road ahead of them,” Feller said.
She also said that, since the parade, the way team members interact with one another has changed too. Feller said dancers have become closer and open to one another now, and that even when they can’t physically practice, some dancers still attend sessions just to be with the other team members.
And, in addition to practice, Feller said the team created a dance routine dedicated to those impacted by the parade.
Feller said last weekend, the team performed the new routine in Menomonee Falls, where kids injured in the parade were able to watch and show support for those on the dance floor.
“Of course, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house,” she said.
Anyone who wants to help the dance team can still donate to its GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/3fGtb8I and to the United for Waukesha Community Fund at https://bit.ly/3AidT3h.
The team will also be holding a dance showcase at Mount Calvary Church, at 1941 Madison St in Waukesha, on March 12 at 6 p.m. Tickets will cost $6, or $5 with a donation of a gently used pair of shoes to the team’s shoe collection fundraiser.
For a full list of the team’s events, visit