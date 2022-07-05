‘You can’t stop living life’

WAUKESHA — Charlie Breitlow, 6, was full of enthusiasm as he walked in the 4th of July parade with his Pack 85 Cub Scouts (from Prairie Elementary) on Monday in Waukesha. The little boy talked about water bottle rockets and Pinewood Derby car activities during an interview. He started as a Cub Scout last year and enjoys camping and playing with his friends. He was full of energy on Monday as he waved to people and smiled at the parade crowd.
“They were waving at me,” Charlie Breitlow said.
He was given ice cream after the parade, which made the ecstatic little guy even happier.
It was the Breitlow family’s first parade since the Waukesha Christmas parade on Nov. 21. A man drove a SUV through the parade, killing six people and injuring over 60 others. Charlie’s dad Tom Breitlow told The Freeman their family was at the parade and witnessed the horrific events.
“That was the first parade the kids had been to. The Dancing Grannies were almost to us. We saw them and the aftermath,” Tom Breitlow said.
Tom and his wife Christine Breitlow quickly got all their children out of the way and into Mainstream.
“A couple of us dads went back out to see what we could do. There was so much chaos. It was awful,” he said.
The Breitlow family didn’t attend the Memorial Day parade.
“This was the first one back,” Tom said.
With all they had witnessed, Tom and Christine were nervous about letting Charlie walk in the Fourth of July parade.
“You can’t help but relive it and think ‘what if.’ My head was on swivel the whole time as we were walking,” Tom Breitlow said.
It was seeing his son’s excitement over being in the parade that made him less apprehensive. And he knew the city had taken every measure to keep everyone safe.
“I couldn’t say no,” he said.
“This morning was powerful, his (Charlie’s) desire to be in it, walking alongside him and seeing his excitement, seeing his mom and sisters smiling and cheering in the crowd. We needed this. Honestly, I needed this more than I realized. Charlie is a special little dude, he inspired me today,” Tom said.
He described his son as excitable and when he does something he is “all in.'
“He is very excited about seeing new things and trying new things. Just a happy kid,” he said.
Watching how happy Charlie was on Monday made his dad remember what a parade should be.
“There is only good in his eyes. He is not thinking about the negative because the parade is fun and is supposed to be fun,” Tom said.
Unfortunately, news broke on Monday about the mass shooting at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
“I got a notification on my phone almost as we were about to start walking. It was a concern but I didn’t have any doubt this parade was safe as possible,” Tom said.
His advice to other concerned parents is to keep living.
“My advice is to play the odds. We live in a world where nothing can be 100% safe. Because of that you can’t stop living life. You can’t live in the fear of things happening. We know how many parades happen in this county a year and how many of them go off smoothly,” he said.
Tom Breitlow felt comforted seeing all the barricades and police lined up.
“It seems Waukesha is doing everything possible to prevent that from happening again,” he said.