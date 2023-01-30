MUSKEGO — For going on three years this spring, the Muskego Public Library has facilitated the #SafeHugs4MuskegoSeniors program — a way for area kids and adults to send a message to seniors living in the community — since the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine period, according to Courtney Metko, the children's assistant librarian with the library.
Metko says the program has been such a hit that it continues to this day.
The library put up a mailbox with art supplies and seasonally appropriate coloring pages for anyone to use.
A poster near the mailbox reads:
"HELP WANTED – a safe way to connect our community! Create a drawing, encouraging note or write a letter to a local senior citizen. Our hope for the program is to connect isolated seniors with the rest of our community. Tackling isolation and loneliness is crucial. Help us to spread positivity and kindness while also reminding our seniors that Muskego is thinking of them!"
Metko says that people are welcome to use the supplies provided or bring a card or letter prepared at home and place it in the mailbox. Once a month, she opens the mailbox and distributes the contents to the senior centers in Muskego.