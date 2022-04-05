Vote 2022

SUSSEX — Voters in Sussex have elected incumbents Gregory Zoellick and Lee Uecker to the village board. Challenger Lindsay Joyce DeFendi was not able to gain a seat on the board during Tuesday’s election.

Zoellick received 1,529 votes, or 40.3%, followed by Uecker with 1,123 votes, or 29.6%. DeFendi was close behind with 1,116 votes, or 29.4%. There were 25 write-in votes cast.

Votes are unofficial until canvassed.

Candidate# of votes% of votes
Gregory Zoellick (i)1,52940.3%
Lee Uecker (i)1,12329.6%
Lindsay Joyce DeFendi1,11629.4%
Write in250.7%
Total Votes3,793 
   

Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100%)

