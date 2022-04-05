SUSSEX — Voters in Sussex have elected incumbents Gregory Zoellick and Lee Uecker to the village board. Challenger Lindsay Joyce DeFendi was not able to gain a seat on the board during Tuesday’s election.
Zoellick received 1,529 votes, or 40.3%, followed by Uecker with 1,123 votes, or 29.6%. DeFendi was close behind with 1,116 votes, or 29.4%. There were 25 write-in votes cast.
Votes are unofficial until canvassed.
|Candidate
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Gregory Zoellick (i)
|1,529
|40.3%
|Lee Uecker (i)
|1,123
|29.6%
|Lindsay Joyce DeFendi
|1,116
|29.4%
|Write in
|25
|0.7%
|Total Votes
|3,793
Precincts Reported: 3 of 3 (100%)