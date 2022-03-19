NEW BERLIN — A heartfelt conversation over breakfast has led Zumba instructor Rachel Beimel to create a Zumba fundraiser for Ukraine relief efforts.
Beimel’s friend of 20 years Mariana Roman told stories one day of her family helping refugees from Ukraine in Romania.
“She was talking about mothers and children and was so upset,” Beimel said.
She also heard from one of her dance students, Yuliana Bellini, who has family trapped in Ukraine.
“I hate just sitting around and feeling like there is nothing I can do,” Beimel said.
Beimel previously organized a Zumba event at the Milwaukee County Zoo and decided to again put her dance moves to good use.
Beimel, who has taught Zumba for 12 years, is organizing a Zumbathon charity event, “Dance for Ukraine” from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. April 10 at Princeton Club in New Berlin. Anyone interested can visit Zumba.com and seek events for more information. T-shirts with “Dance for Ukraine” are also for sale. All proceeds will go to charitable organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.
‘It is heartbreaking’
Mariana Roman, of Elm Grove, is grateful for people like Beimel who are helping people fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
She and Beimel met 20 years ago when their daughters attended the same kindergarten class.
Her parents have homes in Sighetu Marmatiei near the border of Ukraine. Roman said everyone in the town is opening up their homes to refugees. Roman’s family has a mom with children living with them and additional mother with a child on their way.
“They (people in Romania) are providing shelter, child care, food and clothes. Some of them left with only a small bag,” Roman said.
She told The Freeman people don’t realize Ukrainians refugees fled with the bare minimum of belongings.
It is difficult for Roman to watch what is unfolding in Ukraine. Every day she turns on the television to keep track of what is going on.
She attended Kolomyia college in Ukraine and the other day a bomb was dropped by the Ivano Frankivsk Airport near the college.
“It is the city where I went to school and my friends and family are there. It is heartbreaking,” Roman said.
Roman is happy to help in any way she can and added her adult daughter is assisting.
Roman’s daughter, who lives in Texas, is also fundraising to help Roman’s parents care for refugees.
Her retired parents don’t have much money but are opening their homes to people.
“If we were in their place, we would want someone kind enough to do the same thing for us,” she said.
‘I have to tell them I can’t help them’
Yuliana Bellini of Milwaukee said the war in Ukraine has been going on for eight years. In 2014, she returned to there to stand up for ideas and to make a change.
“It got quieter but never went away,” Bellini said.
Bellini, a Zumba student in Beimel’s class, added people in Ukraine felt that people around the world didn’t care about them.
“No one was talking about it (the war),” she said.
She explained it took the recent invasion to show Ukrainians that people around the globe are concerned and for people to understand the reality of what is happening. Bellini felt the concern when Beimel checked in on her when she missed a few classes.
“Before we only interacted during Zumba. It really melts my heart how many people actually care,” Bellini said.
It has been difficult for her and several times she has broken down into tears in class.
“It is hard to keep a straight face while dancing, when inside of me, I don’t feel joyful,” she said.
Bellini can’t begin to show how grateful she feels toward Beimel, and people like her, for her kindness and using her skills to make a difference.
Beimel introduced her to Roman, who offered to help her family if they can make it to Romania.
Unfortunately Bellini’s family is trapped in Ukraine.
“One of the hardest things I have done in my entire life is tell my family, ‘Sorry, guys I can’t help you,’” she said.
Her family tells her the situation is getting worse by the day and the food supply is dwindling. Bellini said people can help by visiting www.helpforukraine.org or Help for Ukraine on Facebook that specializes in helping low-income families and those with children who have disabilities.
She spoke to her family on Thursday and they are doing the best they can.
“When I see the green circle on Facebook that is what calms me down. It is a good sign,” Bellini said.
