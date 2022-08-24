WAUKESHA
A. Earl Faulkner
July 24, 1943 - Aug. 21, 2022
A. Earl Faulkner of Waukesha died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 79. He was born in Waukesha on July 24, 1943, the son of Fred and Emma (nee Schumacher) Faulkner.
Earl worked for Charnwood Farms for eight years, Bruce Burr Concrete for 16 years and William A. Hinges for 20 years. He enjoyed woodworking and working in his yard.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Lynn Faulkner (nee Zimmer); his sister Joan Faulkner; brother David Faulkner; sisters-in-law Kathy (Doug) Simonis and Lori (Curt) Remich; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Jane Erickson and June Roberts; brother Robert Faulkner; brother-in-law Jim (Sue) Zimmer; and father-in-law and mother-in-law Donald and Agnes Zimmer.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Earl’s name are appreciated to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547- 4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.