WAUKESHA
Adam J. Sajdowitz
Adam J. Sajdowitz of Waukesha passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the age of 44 years. He was the cherished son of Michael and Melodie Sajdowitz; dear brother of Brad (Shantele) Sajdowitz; uncle of Colton, Callum and Carsyn Sajdowitz. Adam is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his best friend Rick Grothman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jerry and Peggy Sajdowitz and Donald and Dorothy McQuade, and uncle and aunt Kevin and Kim McQuade.
Adam was a graduate of Waukesha West High School. He loved collecting wolves and was an avid gamer.
The family wishes to thank AngelsGrace Hospice for their kind and gentle care to both Adam and his family during his final days.
There will be a time of gathering on Friday, August 25, from 4:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, (highways J & JJ), Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society.