LAC du FLAMBEAU
Adeline M. Fetting
Nov. 8, 1924 - April 25, 2022
Adeline M. Fetting of Lac du Flambeau passed away peacefully at the age of 97 with her children and grandchildren by her side and heaven gained yet another angel. Adeline was born on November 8, 1924 in Wausau. She lived most of her life in Waukesha, where she retired from her billing job at Moorland Medical Center.
She and her husband Forrest retired to Lac du Flambeau in 2006. Adeline enjoyed a long life filled with good friends and neighbors. Adeline served on the Bills Lake Association and she also had a passion for reading crime novels, cribbage, bingo and ceramics.
She is survived by four children, Pat (Beth) Mariani, Mike (Shelley) Mariani, Timothy (Denise) Fetting and Tammy (Eric) Rosenow, and by 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest; her parents, Richard and Lena Schmidt; her son and daughter-in-law Jeffery and Debbie Fetting; and by four brothers, James, Elmer, August and Henry Schmidt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waukesha, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m.
Please consider donating to the Minocqua or Waukesha Public Library in remembrance of Adeline.
Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services of Woodruff, 715-439-4100, is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com.