Adolph Carl ‘Bud’ Zinn
Bud, of Hartland and formerly of Naples, Fla., passed peacefully into God’s care on May 11, 2022, surrounded by his family and dear friends.
He is being welcomed into heaven by his loving wife of 67 years, June Helen, and their three children, Cory, Peggy and Buddy. He will be greatly missed by his children Skip (Phyllis Russo), Wally (Becky) and Susie (Paul) Good. Grandpa of Heidi Zinn, Heather (Dan) Stacey, Will (Rachel) Sams, Jason Zinn, Cory Zinn Jr., Oliver Zinn, Christian (Kelly Guardino) Zinn, Chloe Zinn and Kipp Zinn, Fritz (Ashley) Good, Eric (Lindsay) Good and Hans Good. Great-grandpa of Sean Dolan, Sawyer and Halle Zinn. Loving uncle to Carl, Julie, Betzy, Mary Wyn, Lyn, Stormy, Sandy, Wendy and Carla, and numerous other relatives and wonderful friends.
Bud was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Riverside High School. He proudly served our country during World War II in the United States Army and fought in Northern France during the Battle of the Bulge. He attended University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Carroll College before serving a foundry apprenticeship at Falk Corporation. He spent the next 25 years with Waukesha Foundry, eventually rising to the role of secretary treasurer. As an entrepreneur, he was involved with a variety of businesses which included the Delafield Ski Lodge, National Development, Brake and Equipment Company and St. Lucia Yacht Services. He was very involved in the early years of University Lake School and was a proud lifetime supporter of the YMCA, Boy Scouts of America and Habitat for Humanity.
Bud spent all 96 summers of his life at Pewaukee Lake. He and his brothers Don, Eddie and sister Wini enjoyed many wonderful summers sailing A, E and C scows and iceboating in the winter. The whole family were avid supporters of sailing and volunteered countless hours to their respective yacht clubs. He met the love of his life June when her father asked him to teach her to sail, never realizing they would fall in love and elope at a regatta three months later! He was an avid supporter of the Sailing School and eventually became commodore of the Yacht Club, where he was instrumental in raising the funds to get the first clubhouse built. One of his greatest joys was watching his grandsons sail on the lake he loved most.
Bud also loved to play golf and enjoyed many rounds at his favorite clubs in Chenequa and Marco Island. He was very proud that he finally shot his age at 86 AND 87! He was an active guy and enjoyed years of skiing at Winter Park and 50 years of fun in the sun on Marco Island. Bud and June loved to travel and particularly enjoyed Europe and South America. They were especially fond of gathering our widespread family to reconnect in some tropical destination.
Big Bud was an amazing man who was always had a positive attitude and welcoming smile in spite of some pretty serious health issues. He was deeply loved by many and was blessed with truly special friends. His favorite saying was “Do the best you can with what you’ve got” which is exactly what he did — with gusto!
We’re sure he’s dancing in heaven with Junebug and enjoying some Zinn Specials!
