Alan Douglas Parker
Sept. 21, 1945 - Aug. 23, 2022
Alan Douglas Parker, age 76, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on August 23, 2022. Alan was born in Wellsville, N.Y., on September 21, 1945, to Bert and Geraldine (nee Ryan) Parker.
Alan is survived by the love of his life, Diana; his furry companions, Lucy and Zoe; along with all of his loving friends, colleagues and students.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Holdridge.
In 1969, Alan met Diana at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois, where he took her into the woods collecting plants for their first date. They wed in 1971 and have been married for 51 years.
Alan received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in mycology and was a professor in botany, microbiology and mycology at UW-Waukesha for 35 years before he retired in 2011.
Alan excelled in collecting antiques, stamps, books, owl statues, rocks and minerals and fungi. He took pride in his garden and enjoyed cooking delicious home-cooked meals.
Alan was involved in the community, teaching his love of fungi to groups at campsites and recreational centers. He loved teaching and had a caring relationship with his students.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Alan’s name are appreciated.
A graveside service will take place at St. Bruno’s Cemetery in Dousman on Saturday, August 27, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wes Werner presiding.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.