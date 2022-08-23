WAUKESHA
Alan E. Scheel
May 16, 1939 - Aug. 20, 2022
Alan E. Scheel, a lifelong Waukesha resident, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 83. He was born in Waukesha on May 16, 1939, the son of Clarence and Gladys (nee Klussendorf) Scheel.
On October 25, 1967, he married his beloved wife Phyllis (Behm) at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church where they have been longtime members. Alan worked as an engineer for Channel 6 for many years.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of almost 55 years, Phyllis of Waukesha; their children, Christine (Scott) Depree and Paul (Elizabeth) Scheel, both of Florida; his granddaughter Victoria Scheel; and great-granddaughter Lilly. He is further survived by his sisters, Nicole Bueser and Ardith (Rick) Franks, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 24, from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. noon funeral service all at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Entombment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
If desired, memorials are appreciated to the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church or to the American Lung Association.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.