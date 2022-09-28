Alan George Feight
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the loss of Alan George Feight. He unexpectedly passed away in his home at the age of 70 on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Al went home to heaven on the first day of autumn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Olive Feight (Kuhnau); wife Deborah Feight; brother Gene Feight; grandson Spencer Klug; and stepson Ryan Venne.
Al is survived by his children Britt and Clay Feight; stepdaughter Christina Venne; and his brothers Gary (Janet) and Clayton (Joy) Feight. He is further survived by nieces and nephews, along with many friends.
Al was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the Teamsters Local 200. He was such a kind man and will be remembered most for his generosity. Al was always the first to lend a helping hand and never expected anything in return. He was a fun loving dad, dependable brother, a true friend, and a caring neighbor. We will never forget his big infectious laugh and those wise guy jokes! He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 30, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Interment at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.