WAUKESHA
Alan L. Grulke
August 30, 1954 - Nov. 24, 2022
Alan L. Grulke of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 68. He was born on August 30, 1954, in Oconomowoc, the son of Arthur L. and Delores M. (nee Lembke) Grulke.
He graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1972. On January 3, 1976, he married the former Patricia Greenwaldt at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waukesha. He was a longtime member at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Alan retired from GE Medical Systems, where he enjoyed his career as a draftsman and CAD Designer. He enjoyed golfing, sports of all kinds, officiating high school basketball, and his family cabin on Buckatabon Lake in Conover, Wisconsin. In retirement he was passionate about pickleball, encouraging others to learn and enjoy the game.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Pat of Waukesha, along with his children, Katie (Brad) Kuntz of Waukesha, Michael (Angel) Grulke of Neenah and Mitchell (Dani) Grulke of North Prairie. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, Brody and Lena Kuntz, Oliver and Harvey Grulke, and Winona and Callie Grulke. He is further survived by his mother, Delores Grulke of Waukesha; his brother Randy “Buck” (Sandi) Grulke of Pewaukee; his sisters Carole (Ron) Wolter of Waukesha and Kathy Dennig of Waukesha; brothers-in-law Jim (Debbie) Greenwaldt of Ogema and Tom (Debbie) Greenwaldt of Waukesha; sister-in-law Anne (Rhod) Soutar of Rhinelander; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur L. Grulke.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 11:30 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.