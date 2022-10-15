WAUKESHA
Alan Paul Zipp
Feb. 11, 1963 — Sept. 28, 2022
Alan Paul Zipp was received by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his home with his wife, Mary, by his side. Al was born Feb. 11, 1963, in Ontario, Wis., son of Eric and Lois (Scharfenberg) Zipp.
Al was a loving husband to Mary (Salvadori), married Nov. 3, 2001. Amazing father to Aaron, and stepfather to Benjamin and Nancy Schultz.
He is survived by his brother Kurt (Barb) Zipp, nephews Erik (Erika) and Alex (Jodi) Zipp, Aunt (Ross) Chloe (Scharfenberg) Wandschneider and cousins Johnson; Phil and Beth and Heidi (Wandschneider) Smith.
He was preceded in death by his son, William, and his parents.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha. Visitation 10 a.m.-12 p.m., with a service at 12 p.m., followed by a Friendship Gathering.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home, (262) 827-0659, is serving the family.