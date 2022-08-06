MUKWONAGO
Alexander J. Katrichis
Alexander J. Katrichis of Mukwonago was called home on August 1, 2022, at the age of 37.
He is the loving son of Chris (Bill Curler) Katrichis and brother of Christo (Katie) Katrichis, Arianna Katrichis, John (Sandie) Katrichis Jr. and Soula Hannon. He is also survived by his longtime girlfriend Gena Piscitello; grandparents Ronald (Charlotte) Tesch; aunt Laura Tesch; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Katrichis Sr.
Alex lived for the thrill of doing anything that involved an engine. He was an accomplished snowmobile builder and racer, winning team trophies while with 2 Strokers Racing Team. He was a skilled technician and his ability to repair anything, was unmatched, which made him the go-to family mechanic. Alex loved to take his boat out on lakes across the Midwest. On what he would call his best fishing day of his life, he hauled in a 53” muskie that was showcased on air on John Gillespie’s “Water & Woods” television show.
He had a great sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes. As one of his friends said, “His smile would light up a room. Sometimes followed by a smart comment. Man, I miss that!” Yes, Alex, you will be missed immensely.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 8, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago. from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Alex’s memory.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.