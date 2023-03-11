Alice Ann ‘Alli’ Dempsey Pierce
Alice Ann “Alli” Dempsey Pierce went to be with her dear Lord Jesus Christ on February 18, 2023.
She was born on a farm in Everly, Iowa, graduated high school in Waukesha, then traveled with a synchronized swimming show to Dallas, Texas. Soon she met and married Harry Pierce. They were married for almost 60 years when Harry passed in 2014. She was an excellent cook and they loved entertaining, golf, and going to Hawaii with her brother Russel Dempsey and sister-in-love Rene Dempsey.
They and daughter Diane Pierce Lafving Blythe, many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends will celebrate her life at Faith Chapel, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX 75251, at 2 p.m. on April 8, 2023.