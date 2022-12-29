NEW BERLIN
Alice Carolyn Elmquist-Michelic
July 31, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2022
On December 20th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Alice Elmquist-Michelic, age 93, died peacefully in her New Berlin home from complications of influenza. Born in Chicago on July 31, 1929, her parents were Axel Emanuelson Elmquist and Bessie Alice Elmquist (nee Wenthe).
Alice married her beloved husband, Edward Michelic, in Chicago, and they recently celebrated 71 years of marriage. Together, Alice and Edward raised a family of five children in the Milwaukee area. An only child, Alice was predeceased by her parents and her youngest son, James Paul Michelic, of New Berlin.
Besides her busy life as a homemaker, Alice enjoyed many years and close associations as an employee of the New Berlin Public Library. Alice loved the natural world, especially birds and gardening. Her contentment in all circumstances flowed from her love of Jesus and confidence in God’s grace. Alice personified gentle loving-kindness, and she tirelessly served others by listening, affirming, and encouraging.
Alice is survived by her husband, Edward J. Michelic of New Berlin; son Matthew (Leslie) of Appleton; daughter Marcia Gill of Carlsbad, Calif.; son Timothy (Debra) Michelic of Okauchee; and son Mark of Brookfield. Alice’s beloved grandchildren are Jennifer (Sean) Borgerding, Justin Michelic, Amy (Matthew) Neumann, Rossen Gill, Joanna Lawrence, Rebecca (Anthony) Menning, Adam Michelic, and Christopher Michelic. Alice’s legacy includes a growing number of great-grandchildren who loved their Grammy Alice.
As per Alice’s request, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donation to a charity of your choice or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at https://www.guidingeyes.org/.