WAUKESHA
Alice Ida Mullikin
April 23, 1923 - Dec. 11, 2022
Alice Ida Mullikin passed away peacefully December 11, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 99. She was born in Westfield, the daughter of Carl and Ida Lange.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marshall, in 1975 and all her siblings Walter, Edward, Arthur, Alfred, Ella, Amelia, Zelma, Alma, and Mary.
Alice is survived by her children Jerry Mullikin, Ron (Cindy) Mullikin, Dick Mullikin, Patty (Bill) Cull, Marcia (Tom) Mueller and also by her grandchildren Dan Mullikin, Patrick Cull and Justin Cull.
Alice was employed for many years at Holsum Foods. She enjoyed gardening, morning walks, and loved spending time with her family. Alice will be sadly missed by her family and neighbors. Alice will be laid to rest next to her husband, Marshall, in a private family service at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral home is serving the family.