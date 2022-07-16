Alice M. Staab
May 24, 1929 — July 10, 2022
Alice Staab passed away on July 10, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born on May 24, 1929, to parents Frank and Helen Friday. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Waukesha. She was married to the love of her life, William (Bill), for 54 years. Alice worked and volunteered at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for a total of 19 years. Over the years she had lived at Summit Woods and made many friends.
Alice leaves to cherish her memory her loving children Alison (Rick) Ries and William P. Staab of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren Jacob (Tori) Staab and Joshua (Courtney) Staab; great- grandson Robert; and a host of family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband William, parents Paul and Helen, brother Kenneth, and sisters Eleanore and Artyce.
The visitation for Alice will be held on Tuesday, July 19, from 4 p.m. until the start of services at 7 p.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.Waukeshas-FuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.