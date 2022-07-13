Alice Staab
Alice Staab passed away on July 10, 2022, at the age of 93.
The visitation for Alice will be held on Tuesday, July 19, from 4 p.m. until the start of services at 7 p.m., at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Please view Saturday’s paper for the full notice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.