PEWAUKEE
Alice ‘Trixie’ Lawrence
March 3, 1937 - March 12, 2022
Alice ‘Trixie’ Lawrence passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the age of 85 after a long and well-traveled journey with dementia. Trixie was born on March 3, 1937 in LaGrange, Illinois, but her home for over 70 years was Pewaukee.
Trixie was predeceased in death by her husband, Paul Lawrence, whom she married on February 6, 1960. She was also predeceased by her parents Barbara and Stewart Hayward, her beloved sister Susan Margelofsky, and many other cherished family and friends.
She is survived by her son Michael Lawrence (Kelly), daughter Sandra Botcher (Scott), brother Daniel Hayward (Cheryl) and sister Ruth LePoidevin (Dean). She is further survived by five grandchildren, Melissa Froh (Jeff), Maggie Voit (Andy), Mitch Lawrence (Katie), Lauren Botcher and Bryan Botcher. She was also blessed to have eight great-grandchildren, and several wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. This includes several special women in the Red Hats group.
Trixie loved her community and for decades was a faithful volunteer at the Pewaukee Food Pantry. She also dedicated time to Positively Pewaukee. More than anything Trixie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Annual traditions of donut making, cookie decorating, holiday crafts, as well as overnight trips to Camp Grandma for dress up, games and spaghetti will leave lasting memories in all our hearts.
Our family is grateful for the care that she received at Cecelia Place in Pewaukee and Azura Memory Care in Brookfield.
In honor of Trixie’s wishes, there will be no service, only a private ceremony for her immediate family. For those who wish to honor her, donations to the Pewaukee Food Pantry, P.O. Box 394 Pewaukee, WI 53072, would be appreciated.
Krause Funeral Home of Brookfield, 262-432-8300, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.