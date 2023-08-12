WINTER HAVEN, FLA.
Allan D. ‘Al’ Nagle
Allan Dean Nagle, born November 8, 1939, entered into eternal rest surrounded by family on June 2, 2023.
Loving father of Cathy (Joe) Jungbluth, John (Beth) Nagle, Tina Nagle and Becky Nagle; loving grandfather to Lissa (Christian) Lowe, Cody (Jessilynn) and Olive Lawson, Joey Jungbluth, AngŽla Jungbluth, Steve Jungbluth, Chaela Nagle, Sam Wicks and Cara Wicks; and dear brother to Alice Mikulice and Dale Nagle.
Allan was preceded in death by daughter Amy Nagle; sisters Carol Statome, Sharon Coats and Deanna Ellis; and brother Dean Nagle. He eagerly anticipated the moment they would meet again.
Allan was the embodiment of empathy, passionate about his beliefs, and a lover of God, his family, his country and the Green Bay Packers.
Funeral services with military honors will be held Saturday, August 19, at 9:30 a.m. at Hartland Village Cemetery, 416 W. Capitol Drive, Hartland. Reception to follow at Hartland Public Library.