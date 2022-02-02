Allan R. Cairns
Allan R. Cairns passed into the loving arms of the God of his understanding on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the age of 82.
Cherished husband of Barbara for 55 years. Loving dad of Douglas (Maria) and Andrew (Karin). Proud grandpa of David, John, Jack and Luke. Beloved brother of Lynn Croton and brother-in-law of Richard (the late Maureen) Kirtchen and Kathleen Kirtchen. Uncle of Carrie Croton, Christopher Croton, and Kevan (Julia) Croton. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Gathering at the Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield, WI 53005, on Friday, February 4, from 4-6 p.m. Memorial service at 6 p.m.
Memorials appreciated to Autism Society, Presbyterian Home & Services, Wisconsin Right to Life, or the charity of your choice.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.