Allan William Mueller
March 24, 1932 - Feb. 20, 2022
Allan Mueller, 89, passed away from Alzheimer's on Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee to Clara (Thiesenhusen) and Edwin W. Mueller on March 24, 1932.
He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and was assigned to provide mechanical support to Air Force construction efforts in Japan. Upon his return to Wisconsin, Al became a mechanic and worked as member of the Teamsters Union for over 30 years.
Al’s great passion was restoring antique automobiles and engines. He had two Model A Fords, a Tudor and a Roadster, which he restored himself. He also had a 1959 Ford Skyliner Hardtop convertible which he also restored. He was a member of many car and engine related clubs, including being a Charter member of the Waukesha Olde Car Club.
He was a member and officer of the New Berlin Historical Society for many years. He set up and maintained the windmill located at the Historical Park on Prospect Hill, and donated numerous artifacts to the society.
Al was a lifelong member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Waukesha. After he retired in 1994, Al became an Amigo at the church helping to maintain the church building. He also ushered for many years.
Al is survived by his wife Ella (Follett); his brother David Mueller (Beverly); son Mark Mueller (Jean); his daughter Sue (Mueller) Muza (Rich); and his grandchildren Austin Mueller (Michelle) and C.C. (Mueller) Lucky (Nathan).
There will be visitation at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street, Waukesha, WI 53186, Tuesday, March 1, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Masks are required at the church. Private interment will be at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
If desired, memorials in Allan’s name are appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.