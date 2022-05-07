MARINETTE
Allen J. Jamieson
June 12, 1933 — May 4, 2022
Allen J. Jamieson, 88, who recently moved to Marinette from West Bend, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Luther Home in Marinette.
Al was born on June 12, 1933, to William and Ethel (nee Humphries) in Waukesha. where he was raised and lived most of his life. Al served in the United States Navy on active duty from December 1952 until December 1956. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves until his honorable discharge in December 1960. On October 24, 1953, he married the love of his life, Lois Frank, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. While raising their family, they were active at St. Luke’s and participated in a variety of groups while forming lifelong friendships.
Al worked alongside his father-in-law, Lester Frank, at Frank’s Furniture in Waukesha until they closed their doors in 1976. Al then began a wonderful career in the maintenance and custodial department with the Waukesha School District. He was a favorite janitor of many students and teachers alike until his retirement in January 1996. Al and Lois loved spending time with their grandchildren who were the lights of their lives. They moved to Cedar Community in West Bend in April 2010 and enjoyed making new friends there. Lois preceded Al in death on September 19, 2012.
Al is survived by their children, Karen (Rev. Keith) Kolstad of Marinette and Keith (Kris) Jamieson of Pewaukee; grandchildren, Christopher (Jamie) Jamieson, Colin (Kenzie) Jamieson, Jacob (Amie) Kolstad, and Jacqueline (Jessy) Haid; cousin-in-law, Ken Kochsiek; great-grandchildren Morgan, Reid, Franklin, Mackenzie, and Corbin; as well as cousins in Canada and other relatives and dear friends.
In addition to Lois, Al was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Shirley Jamieson; sister, Loraine LeBeau; nephew, Gary LeBeau; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bea and Roy Papke; and aunt-in-law Gertrude Kochsiek.
The funeral service for Al will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May, 10, 2022 in the Chapel of the Flowers at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The Rev. Keith Kolstad will officiate. Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Partners in Caring Campaign. Checks should be made payable to Cedar Community and mailed to Cedar Community Philanthropy, 113 Cedar Ridge Drive, West Bend, WI 53095.
The family extends a very special thank-you to the staff at Luther Home in Marinette, as well as to the staff of Unity Hospice for their compassionate care of Al.
The Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home of Marinette is assisting the family.