Allen R. Johnson
Aug. 1, 1935 - March 15, 2022
Allen R. Johnson, “Al the Plumber,” was born August 1, 1935, in Nashotah, the second youngest of five children blessed to Fred and Gertrude (Berg) Johnson. Al passed on Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022, with his kids at his side.
His dad Fred’s early demise prompted Al to later name his first-born Fred Sheldon Johnson. Despite it being an era of war, Al enjoyed a childhood of fun with his beloved siblings: Pauline, Art, Wink and Joe. His boyhood of mischief prepared him for his joking, prank-pulling humor that prevailed his entire life. He attended local schools until enrolling at Dakota Lutheran High School in Minot, N.D. His Christian faith enjoyed Luther league and all the activities the boarding school offered; including acting as resident photographer and contributor to the school newspaper under the pen name Len Russell.
Upon graduation, Al married classmate Edith Johnson. Their marriage brought two children: Fred Sheldon and Jill. They lived on Main Street in downtown Delafield. As a master plumber, Al operated Al’s Plumbing & Heating for 60 years! His business afforded this very social man to establish hundreds of friendships throughout Delafield and neighboring communities.
He was an active man! Served as 2nd Ward alderman for 18 years, member of Chamber of Commerce, Board of Appeals and the Legion Auxiliary. He was a proud past president and charter member of the Delafield-Summit Lions Club, continually recruiting new members. Al helped build the original Christ the King Lutheran Church on Wells Street.
Al and Edith’s 1956 marriage ended in 1975. Al then wed Karen Burgett in 1979 and were married until her death in 2021. Al gained a second daughter, Kim, and the newly formed family shared a life with Al at the helm. They cheered on Al’s sponsored softball team, learned life was about basset hounds, grilling and adventures! In the mid-90s, Al and Karen bought a long-desired log cabin in Door County, which brought another large number of great friends.
Daughter Kim married Scott Lindsay and added two grandsons: Tyler Allen and Zack Lindsay. This added to daughter Jill and Tom’s earlier born grandchildren trio: Noah, Haley and Elias Geb. Granddaughter Haley and husband Kevin have since bestowed three great-grandsons: Dylan, Dawson and Griffin Curran.
Tragedy struck Al last fall when his beloved wife “Kins” (Karen) of 42 years died unexpectedly. Brokenhearted from the loss of the love of his life, traveling partner, confidante, joke taker and caregiver, he leaned heavily on Karen’s younger look-alike daughter, Kim, for the last six months.
As Sheldon, Jill and Kim kept a bedside vigil during Al’s last days, Al continued joking and recalling the fun he had at dinner banquets, winning raffles, shaking bar dice and handing out $2 bills as waitress tips and to small children.
At “86 1/2,” Al was preceded in death by his wife Karen, his parents, his sister Pauline Hammel, and brothers Art and Joe Johnson.
Al is survived by his son, Sheldon (Karen) Johnson; his daughters, Jill (Tom) Geb and Kim (Scott) Lindsay; his grandchildren, Noah (Nessa) Geb, Haley (Kevin) Curran, Elias Geb, and Tyler and Zack Lindsay; three great-grandsons; brother William “Wink” Johnson; best friends, Brian Pascoe and Tom Winkleman; as well as nieces, nephews, in-laws and many others!
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Delafield Lions Club are appreciated.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.