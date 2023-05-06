NEW BERLIN
Alvin ‘Al’ Malvitz
Aug. 7, 1931 — May 2, 2023
Alvin “Al” Malvitz, a longtime New Berlin resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 91. He was born in the Town of Gardner, Wisconsin, on August 7, 1931, the son of George and Amanda (Corbesier) Malvitz.
He grew up in Sturgeon Bay and on November 15, 1952, he married his beloved wife of 70 years, Viola (Maki) at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. They came to the Waukesha area in 1954 and later settled in New Berlin.
Al proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 0488 in New Berlin. Al took great joy taking motorcycle trips with his wife, Vi, and with his friends. Put a chainsaw, hunting rifle or fishing rod in his hands and he was happy. He also enjoyed spending time with his many friends traveling by car, bus, cruise ship and motorcycle. Al was a tree expert (owner of Ben’s Tree Service) and plumber by profession and a great handyman at heart. However, his smile was extra big and warm whenever he could be with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alvin and Viola have been longtime members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Viola, and their children, John (Jennie) Malvitz of Fayetteville, N.C., Thomas (Renee) Malvitz of Menomonie, Daniel Malvitz of New Berlin and Sharon (Kelly) Moran of Waukesha. He was the proud grandfather of Debbie Karpinecz, Ginger Malvitz, Christopher (Libby) Malvitz, Emily (Kenny) Murray, Mac Chavez, Erin (Greg Morness) Malvitz, Nicholas Malvitz, Hayley (Mike) Keenlyne, Kristopher (Rachel) Corleone, Molly (Adam) McCarthy, Matthew (Natasha) Moran, Tasha (Ben Schulz) Booth, Cody (Kaitlin) Booth, and greatgrandchildren, Bianca, Matthew, Thaison, Jack, Tylor, Preston (Aidyn), Sophia, Tryce, Talon, Treyton, Cadence, Kensey, Jayden, Kyla, Claire, Karina, Cayden, Isabella, Channing, Aubrey and Hazel. Alvin is also survived by his brother Melvin (Gloria) Malvitz of Sturgeon Bay and sister Bernice Gipp of Crivitz.
Alvin was preceded in death by his brothers Arnold, Norman, Benoit, Jackie and Robert, and sisters Florence and Helena. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, David, and by his daughter Deanna Malvitz in 2022.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, from 11:30 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial with full military honors will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 10700 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee.
Memorials in Alvin’s name are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.